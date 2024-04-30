Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹157.25, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹160.85

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹161.5 and closed at ₹158.05. The high for the day was ₹164 and the low was ₹159.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹210206.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹27.93. The BSE volume for the day was 8,424,525 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live : Shareholding information
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.71% MF holding & 1.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.75% in december to 0.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.15% in december to 1.08% in march quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Return metrics and efficiency
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a ROE of 14.66% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was 1.41%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Financial performance
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 7.25% and a revenue growth of 19.96% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 264241.80 cr, which is 10.60% higher than the previous fiscal year. The company is anticipated to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 2.24% today to reach ₹157.25, while its counterparts are showing mixed trends. Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments are experiencing a decline, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Silicon Rental Solutions are witnessing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|157.25
|-3.6
|-2.24
|192.8
|31.21
|205502.26
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|355.15
|1.84
|0.52
|364.3
|298.15
|21061.04
|Sanghvi Movers
|1323.35
|-4.75
|-0.36
|1430.0
|366.15
|5728.52
|Dhunseri Investments
|1225.35
|-25.65
|-2.05
|1630.0
|636.0
|747.12
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|182.6
|1.4
|0.77
|268.9
|140.0
|187.57
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹156.6 and a high of ₹161.95.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is -30.84% lower than yesterday
The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM is 30.84% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹157.25, representing a decrease of 2.24%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹157.25, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹160.85
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹157.25 - a 2.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 160.47 , 163.78 , 165.72. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 155.22 , 153.28 , 149.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|143.53
|10 Days
|144.46
|20 Days
|143.98
|50 Days
|145.84
|100 Days
|129.92
|300 Days
|95.40
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 158.4 and a low of 157.85 in the last trading hour. During this time, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.42
|Support 1
|157.87
|Resistance 2
|158.68
|Support 2
|157.58
|Resistance 3
|158.97
|Support 3
|157.32
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.25
|Support 1
|157.65
|Resistance 2
|158.5
|Support 2
|157.3
|Resistance 3
|158.85
|Support 3
|157.05
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.35
|Support 1
|157.4
|Resistance 2
|158.8
|Support 2
|156.9
|Resistance 3
|159.3
|Support 3
|156.45
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.8
|Support 1
|156.75
|Resistance 2
|158.25
|Support 2
|156.15
|Resistance 3
|158.85
|Support 3
|155.7
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has dropped by 2.14% to ₹157.4, while peers like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.48% and 0.35% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|157.4
|-3.45
|-2.14
|192.8
|31.21
|205698.28
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|354.54
|1.23
|0.35
|364.3
|298.15
|21024.87
|Sanghvi Movers
|1328.45
|0.35
|0.03
|1430.0
|366.15
|5750.59
|Dhunseri Investments
|1263.0
|12.0
|0.96
|1630.0
|636.0
|770.07
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|184.0
|2.8
|1.55
|268.9
|140.0
|189.0
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.23
|Support 1
|156.98
|Resistance 2
|159.07
|Support 2
|156.57
|Resistance 3
|159.48
|Support 3
|155.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 1.87% to reach ₹157.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Sanghvi Movers is declining, but Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and Silicon Rental Solutions are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.23% and 0.31% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|157.85
|-3.0
|-1.87
|192.8
|31.21
|206286.37
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|354.0
|0.69
|0.2
|364.3
|298.15
|20992.84
|Sanghvi Movers
|1319.0
|-9.1
|-0.69
|1430.0
|366.15
|5709.69
|Dhunseri Investments
|1256.3
|5.3
|0.42
|1630.0
|636.0
|765.99
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|181.2
|0.0
|0.0
|268.9
|140.0
|186.13
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has dropped by -0.68% and is currently trading at ₹159.75. Over the past year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares have seen a price increase of 406.77%, reaching ₹159.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.66%
|3 Months
|-9.27%
|6 Months
|121.17%
|YTD
|61.95%
|1 Year
|406.77%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|163.57
|Support 1
|158.97
|Resistance 2
|166.18
|Support 2
|156.98
|Resistance 3
|168.17
|Support 3
|154.37
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 75 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48173 k
The trading volume yesterday was 57.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 67 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹164 & ₹159.65 yesterday to end at ₹158.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
