Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹181 and closed slightly lower at ₹180.9. The stock reached a high of ₹181.9 and a low of ₹179.1. With a market capitalization of ₹235,167.77 crore, the company saw a trading volume of 1,842,530 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high is ₹229.05, and the 52-week low is ₹48.5.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.42
|Support 1
|179.93
|Resistance 2
|183.95
|Support 2
|178.97
|Resistance 3
|184.91
|Support 3
|177.44
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹181.9 & ₹179.1 yesterday to end at ₹179.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.