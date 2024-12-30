Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 146.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 146.9 and closed slightly lower at 146.8. The stock reached a high of 147.8 and a low of 145.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 191,087.7 crore, IRFC has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 96.07. The trading volume on the BSE was 569,348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.55%, currently trading at 145.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 51.60%, reaching 145.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.33%
3 Months1.39%
6 Months-15.87%
YTD47.18%
1 Year51.6%
30 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1147.32Support 1145.44
Resistance 2148.49Support 2144.73
Resistance 3149.2Support 3143.56
30 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 65.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
30 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25470 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 569 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 147.8 & 145.95 yesterday to end at 146.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

