Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹138.65 and closed at ₹137.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹142.20 and a low of ₹138.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹185,219.90 crore, IRFC's performance shows significant volatility, considering its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and low of ₹116.70. The BSE volume was 1,018,684 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹142.20 & ₹138.40 yesterday to end at ₹141.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.