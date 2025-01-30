Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 2.83 %. The stock closed at 137.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.70 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 138.65 and closed at 137.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 142.20 and a low of 138.40 during the day. With a market capitalization of 185,219.90 crore, IRFC's performance shows significant volatility, considering its 52-week high of 229.05 and low of 116.70. The BSE volume was 1,018,684 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 20 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24463 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1018 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹137.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 142.20 & 138.40 yesterday to end at 141.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.