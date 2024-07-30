Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 30 Jul 2024, by 6.41 %. The stock closed at 183.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, opening at 185.45 and closing at 183.45. The stock reached a high of 197.4 and a low of 184.65. The market capitalization for IRFC was recorded at 255,097.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 229.05, with a low of 34.27. The BSE volume for IRFC was 12,943,561 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1199.0Support 1187.89
Resistance 2202.93Support 2180.71
Resistance 3210.11Support 3176.78
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 122 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 129089 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 109 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

30 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹183.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 197.4 & 184.65 yesterday to end at 195.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

