Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last day of trading, opening at ₹185.45 and closing at ₹183.45. The stock reached a high of ₹197.4 and a low of ₹184.65. The market capitalization for IRFC was recorded at ₹255,097.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹229.05, with a low of ₹34.27. The BSE volume for IRFC was 12,943,561 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|199.0
|Support 1
|187.89
|Resistance 2
|202.93
|Support 2
|180.71
|Resistance 3
|210.11
|Support 3
|176.78
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 109 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.4 & ₹184.65 yesterday to end at ₹195.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.