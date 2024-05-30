Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 180.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 178.95 and closed at 180.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 181.8, while the lowest was 175.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at 235559.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8 and the low is 31.75. The BSE volume for the day was 4344580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.87Support 1176.42
Resistance 2185.53Support 2172.63
Resistance 3189.32Support 3169.97
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 59 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 74771 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹180.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 181.8 & 175.35 yesterday to end at 180.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

