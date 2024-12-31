Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 7.32 %. The stock closed at 146.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 146 and closed at 146.2, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 158 and a low of 144.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 200,405.5 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 96.07. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,443,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 158 & 144.7 yesterday to end at 156.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

