Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Slides on Market

2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 31 Jul 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 195.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 197.35 and closed at 195.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 198.3 and the low was 193.5. The market capitalization stood at 255,423.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 229.05 and 35.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,556,674 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹193.7, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹195.45

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 193.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 192.93 and 197.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 192.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 197.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.72% and is currently trading at 194.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen an impressive increase of 411.68% to 194.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.68%
3 Months13.66%
6 Months17.29%
YTD96.74%
1 Year411.68%
31 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.73Support 1192.93
Resistance 2200.41Support 2190.81
Resistance 3202.53Support 3188.13
31 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 62 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 130813 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹195.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 198.3 & 193.5 yesterday to end at 195.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

