Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Slides on Market

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹197.35 and closed at ₹195.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹198.3 and the low was ₹193.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹255,423.95 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹229.05 and ₹35.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,556,674 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹193.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹192.93 and ₹197.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹192.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 197.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.72% and is currently trading at ₹194.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen an impressive increase of 411.68% to ₹194.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to reach 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.68%
|3 Months
|13.66%
|6 Months
|17.29%
|YTD
|96.74%
|1 Year
|411.68%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.73
|Support 1
|192.93
|Resistance 2
|200.41
|Support 2
|190.81
|Resistance 3
|202.53
|Support 3
|188.13
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 58 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.3 & ₹193.5 yesterday to end at ₹195.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.