Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹180.75 and closed at ₹180.25. The high for the day was ₹182 and the low was ₹175.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹230,724.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹192.8 and ₹31.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,843,429 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹178.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹174.2 and ₹180.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹174.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 180.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.16% and is currently trading at ₹178.60. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have seen a significant gain of 448.45%, reaching ₹178.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.31%
|3 Months
|18.08%
|6 Months
|136.57%
|YTD
|77.76%
|1 Year
|448.45%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|180.2
|Support 1
|174.2
|Resistance 2
|184.15
|Support 2
|172.15
|Resistance 3
|186.2
|Support 3
|168.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182 & ₹175.8 yesterday to end at ₹180.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend