Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

The last day of trading for Indigo Paints saw an open price of ₹1410.4 and a close price of ₹1398.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1423.4, while the lowest price was ₹1402.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹6776.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1700, while the 52-week low is ₹981.05. The total traded volume on the BSE was 887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.