Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST
Indigo Paints stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 1398.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1423.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for Indigo Paints saw an open price of 1410.4 and a close price of 1398.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1423.4, while the lowest price was 1402.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at 6776.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1700, while the 52-week low is 981.05. The total traded volume on the BSE was 887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indigo Paints was 887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1398.95.

