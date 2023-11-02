Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Last day, the open price of Indigo Paints was ₹1410.4, with a close price of ₹1398.95. The high for the day was ₹1477.4, while the low was ₹1402.9. The market capitalization of Indigo Paints is currently ₹6766.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1700, while the 52-week low is ₹981.05. On the BSE, a total of 9228 shares were traded.
02 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Indigo Paints share price Live :Indigo Paints closed at ₹1398.95 on last trading day
