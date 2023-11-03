Hello User
Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Indigo Paints stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 1423.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Paints

On the last day, Indigo Paints opened at 1439.7 and closed at 1423.15. The stock reached a high of 1450 and a low of 1407.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Indigo Paints is 6760.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1700 and the 52-week low is 981.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2817 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Indigo Paints share price Live :Indigo Paints closed at ₹1423.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indigo Paints on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2817. The closing price for the shares was 1423.15.

