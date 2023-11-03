Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Indigo Paints opened at ₹1439.7 and closed at ₹1423.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1450 and a low of ₹1407.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Indigo Paints is ₹6760.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1700 and the 52-week low is ₹981.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2817 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Indigo Paints share price Live :Indigo Paints closed at ₹1423.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Indigo Paints on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2817. The closing price for the shares was ₹1423.15.