Indigo Paints share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Paints Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Indigo Paints stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 3 %. The stock closed at 1428.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1471.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Indigo Paints opened at 1437.6 and closed at 1428.6. The stock had a high of 1473.75 and a low of 1427.6. The market capitalization of the company is 7005.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1700 and the 52-week low is 981.05. The BSE volume for the day was 4494 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Indigo Paints share price Today :Indigo Paints trading at ₹1471.5, up 3% from yesterday's ₹1428.6

The stock price of Indigo Paints is currently at 1471.5, showing a percent change of 3 and a net change of 42.9.

06 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indigo Paints share price Live :Indigo Paints closed at ₹1428.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indigo Paints on the BSE, a total of 4494 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1428.6.

