Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at ₹1435.05 and closed at ₹1430.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1450 and a low of ₹1412.05. With a market capitalization of ₹6815.336 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1253.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 14,933 shares traded during the session, reflecting moderate trading activity.
Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1575.0, 8.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1905.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1450 & ₹1412.05 yesterday to end at ₹1450. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.