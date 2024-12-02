Hello User
Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Indigo Paints stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 1430.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1450 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1435.05 and closed at 1430.75. The stock reached a high of 1450 and a low of 1412.05. With a market capitalization of 6815.336 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1720 and a low of 1253.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 14,933 shares traded during the session, reflecting moderate trading activity.

02 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1575.0, 8.62% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1905.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: Indigo Paints volume yesterday was 95 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 154 k

Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 80 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: Indigo Paints closed at ₹1430.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indigo Paints Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1450 & 1412.05 yesterday to end at 1450. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

