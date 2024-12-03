Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at ₹1440.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1434.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1440.15 and a low of ₹1397 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹6681.959 crore, Indigo Paints has seen a 52-week high of ₹1720 and a low of ₹1253.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 22,938 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indigo Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1423.27
|Support 1
|1390.87
|Resistance 2
|1444.53
|Support 2
|1379.73
|Resistance 3
|1455.67
|Support 3
|1358.47
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1575.0, 12.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1905.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1440.15 & ₹1397 yesterday to end at ₹1401.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend