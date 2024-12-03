Hello User
Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Indigo Paints stock price went down today, 03 Dec 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 1434.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1401.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1440.15 and closed slightly lower at 1434.45. The stock reached a high of 1440.15 and a low of 1397 during the session. With a market capitalization of 6681.959 crore, Indigo Paints has seen a 52-week high of 1720 and a low of 1253.15. The BSE recorded a volume of 22,938 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indigo Paints on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11423.27Support 11390.87
Resistance 21444.53Support 21379.73
Resistance 31455.67Support 31358.47
03 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1575.0, 12.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1905.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy2222
    Hold2222
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Indigo Paints volume yesterday was 164 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 144 k

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 141 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Indigo Paints closed at ₹1434.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1440.15 & 1397 yesterday to end at 1401.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

