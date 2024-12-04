Hello User
Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : Indigo Paints stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 2.38 %. The stock closed at 1401.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1434.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo Paints stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at 1409.5 and closed at 1401.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1439.1 and a low of 1392.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 6815.57 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 1720, while the 52-week low stands at 1253.15. A total of 6835 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Indigo Paints volume yesterday was 92 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 142 k

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: Indigo Paints closed at ₹1401.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1439.1 & 1392.3 yesterday to end at 1434.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

