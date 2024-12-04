Indigo Paints Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indigo Paints opened at ₹1409.5 and closed at ₹1401.65, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1439.1 and a low of ₹1392.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹6815.57 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1720, while the 52-week low stands at ₹1253.15. A total of 6835 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Indigo Paints Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1439.1 & ₹1392.3 yesterday to end at ₹1434.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend