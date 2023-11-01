Hello User
Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stocks Plummet in Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indigo stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 2452.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2441 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo

On the last day of trading, Indigo's open price was 2454.3 and the close price was 2452.2. The stock reached a high of 2470 and a low of 2429.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Indigo is 93959.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2745.95 and the 52-week low is 1676. The total BSE volume for Indigo shares on that day was 3736.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 01:01 PM IST Indigo Live Updates

01 Nov 2023, 01:01 PM IST Indigo November futures opened at 2481.0 as against previous close of 2467.8

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2425.8. The bid price is 2435.05, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2437.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 6078600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Nov 2023, 12:31 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation2433.95-18.25-0.742745.951676.093840.24
Jet Airways (India)57.131.122.094.435.55648.98
Jet Freight Logistics11.910.968.7722.359.2455.27
01 Nov 2023, 12:23 PM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹2441, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2452.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Indigo is 2441. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46%, resulting in a net change of -11.2.

Click here for Indigo Profit Loss

01 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST Indigo share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121213
Buy6678
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell1111
01 Nov 2023, 12:16 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Interglobe Aviation stock was 2429.1, while the high price was 2470.

01 Nov 2023, 12:05 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 01 Nov 12:05 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 165.0 (-12.47%) & 144.35 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 01 Nov 12:05 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.3 (+21.86%) & 2.9 (+11.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2452.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indigo on the BSE, there were 3,736 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,452.2.

