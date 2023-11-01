Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stocks Plummet in Bearish Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Indigo's open price was ₹2454.3 and the close price was ₹2452.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2470 and a low of ₹2429.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Indigo is ₹93959.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2745.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1676. The total BSE volume for Indigo shares on that day was 3736.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2425.8. The bid price is 2435.05, with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2437.0, with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 6078600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|2433.95
|-18.25
|-0.74
|2745.95
|1676.0
|93840.24
|Jet Airways (India)
|57.13
|1.12
|2.0
|94.4
|35.55
|648.98
|Jet Freight Logistics
|11.91
|0.96
|8.77
|22.35
|9.24
|55.27
The current data shows that the stock price of Indigo is ₹2441. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.46%, resulting in a net change of -11.2.
Click here for Indigo Profit Loss
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|13
|Buy
|6
|6
|7
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Today, the low price of Interglobe Aviation stock was ₹2429.1, while the high price was ₹2470.
Top active call options for Indigo at 01 Nov 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2360.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹165.0 (-12.47%) & ₹144.35 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 01 Nov 12:05 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.3 (+21.86%) & ₹2.9 (+11.54%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
On the last day of trading for Indigo on the BSE, there were 3,736 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,452.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!