Indigo Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Indigo stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 2452.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2418 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Indigo's stock opened at 2454.3 and closed at 2452.2. The highest price of the day was 2470, while the lowest price was 2415. The market capitalization of Indigo is 93284.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2745.95, and the 52-week low is 1676. The BSE volume for the day was 7024 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2452.2 on last trading day

