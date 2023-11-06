Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Soars in Positive Trading Surge

The last day of trading for Indigo showed an open price of ₹2502.55 and a close price of ₹2489.45. The high for the day was recorded at ₹2540, while the low was ₹2473. The market capitalization for Indigo stands at ₹96795.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2745.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1676. The total BSE volume for the day was 13452 shares.
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹2556.25 with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 47.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 1.91% in value. The net change of 47.8 indicates that the stock has gained 47.8 points in value. Overall, this data suggests that Indigo's stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
