Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Soars in Positive Trading Surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.91 %. The stock closed at 2508.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2556.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo

The last day of trading for Indigo showed an open price of 2502.55 and a close price of 2489.45. The high for the day was recorded at 2540, while the low was 2473. The market capitalization for Indigo stands at 96795.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2745.95, while the 52-week low is 1676. The total BSE volume for the day was 13452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹2556.25, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹2508.45

The current stock price of Indigo is 2556.25 with a percent change of 1.91 and a net change of 47.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased by 1.91% in value. The net change of 47.8 indicates that the stock has gained 47.8 points in value. Overall, this data suggests that Indigo's stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

06 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2489.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indigo's BSE volume was 13,452 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,489.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.