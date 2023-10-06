Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Soars as Stock Trades in the Green

On the last day, Indigo's stock opened at ₹2550 and closed at ₹2474.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2563.9, while the lowest was ₹2500.7. The market capitalization of Indigo is currently ₹98218.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2745.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1676. The BSE volume for the day was 40998 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹2517. There has been a percent change of 1.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 42.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 42.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive growth trend.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|2532.0
|57.3
|2.32
|2745.95
|1676.0
|97620.53
|Jet Airways (India)
|67.94
|3.23
|4.99
|99.8
|35.55
|771.78
|Jet Freight Logistics
|10.0
|-0.02
|-0.2
|22.43
|9.24
|46.4
On the last day, Indigo's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 41,010 shares. The closing price for Indigo's shares on that day was ₹2,474.7.
