Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Soars as Stock Trades in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 2474.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2517 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo

On the last day, Indigo's stock opened at 2550 and closed at 2474.7. The highest price reached during the day was 2563.9, while the lowest was 2500.7. The market capitalization of Indigo is currently 98218.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2745.95, and the 52-week low is 1676. The BSE volume for the day was 40998 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹2517, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹2474.7

The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is 2517. There has been a percent change of 1.71, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 42.3, suggesting that the stock has gained 42.3 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive growth trend.

06 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation2532.057.32.322745.951676.097620.53
Jet Airways (India)67.943.234.9999.835.55771.78
Jet Freight Logistics10.0-0.02-0.222.439.2446.4
06 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2474.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Indigo's trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 41,010 shares. The closing price for Indigo's shares on that day was 2,474.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.