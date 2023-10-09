Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Indigo was ₹2550, the close price was ₹2474.7, the high was ₹2563.9, and the low was ₹2500.7. The market cap of Indigo was ₹97798.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2745.95, and the 52-week low was ₹1676. The BSE volume for Indigo was 73901 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indigo October futures opened at 2501.05 as against previous close of 2547.25 Indigo's spot price is currently at 2483.75, with a bid price of 2490.85 and an offer price of 2492.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for Indigo is 4588800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Interglobe Aviation stock is ₹2440.7 and the high price is ₹2521. Share Via

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹2450.55, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹2535 The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹2450.55, with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -84.45. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 3.33% or ₹84.45. Share Via

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹2535, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹2474.7 The current stock price of Indigo is ₹2535, with a net change of 60.3 and a percent change of 2.44. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change of 60.3 suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹60.3. Share Via

Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2474.7 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Indigo had a BSE volume of 73901 shares with a closing price of ₹2474.7. Share Via