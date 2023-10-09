comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Indigo stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -3.33 %. The stock closed at 2535 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2450.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IndigoPremium
Indigo

On the last day, the open price of Indigo was 2550, the close price was 2474.7, the high was 2563.9, and the low was 2500.7. The market cap of Indigo was 97798.18 crore. The 52-week high was 2745.95, and the 52-week low was 1676. The BSE volume for Indigo was 73901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12:06 AM IST

Indigo October futures opened at 2501.05 as against previous close of 2547.25

Indigo's spot price is currently at 2483.75, with a bid price of 2490.85 and an offer price of 2492.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for Indigo is 4588800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 10:10:42 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Interglobe Aviation stock is 2440.7 and the high price is 2521.

09 Oct 2023, 09:58:02 AM IST

Indigo Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:41:52 AM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹2450.55, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹2535

The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is 2450.55, with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -84.45. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 3.33% or 84.45.

09 Oct 2023, 09:03:35 AM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹2535, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹2474.7

The current stock price of Indigo is 2535, with a net change of 60.3 and a percent change of 2.44. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change of 60.3 suggests that the stock price has increased by 60.3.

09 Oct 2023, 08:14:00 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹2474.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indigo had a BSE volume of 73901 shares with a closing price of 2474.7.

