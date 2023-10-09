Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Indigo was ₹2550, the close price was ₹2474.7, the high was ₹2563.9, and the low was ₹2500.7. The market cap of Indigo was ₹97798.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹2745.95, and the 52-week low was ₹1676. The BSE volume for Indigo was 73901 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indigo's spot price is currently at 2483.75, with a bid price of 2490.85 and an offer price of 2492.0. The offer quantity stands at 600, while the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for Indigo is 4588800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Interglobe Aviation stock is ₹2440.7 and the high price is ₹2521.
The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹2450.55, with a percent change of -3.33 and a net change of -84.45. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 3.33% or ₹84.45.
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹2535, with a net change of 60.3 and a percent change of 2.44. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.44% from its previous value. The net change of 60.3 suggests that the stock price has increased by ₹60.3.
