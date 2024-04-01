Active Stocks
Mon Apr 01 2024 15:57:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.10 4.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 992.10 -0.09%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,470.15 1.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 426.65 -0.44%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 758.20 0.74%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at 3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's 3544.5
BackBack

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at ₹3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

19 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 3544.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3548.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price TodayPremium
Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at 3559.35 and closed at 3545.05. The highest price reached during the day was 3573.7, while the lowest was 3515.95. The market capitalization stood at 137408.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 3573.7 and 1810.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 184987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:33:29 PM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed today at ₹3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

Today, Indigo stock closed at 3548.05, which represents a 0.1% increase from the previous day's closing price of 3544.5. The net change in the stock price was 3.55.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:03 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3548.053.550.13573.71810.45136794.04
Spicejet61.551.542.5777.522.653704.36
Jet Airways (India)46.57-2.45-5.075.2935.55529.02
Jet Freight Logistics13.280.846.7516.579.2461.62
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:03 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's price fluctuated between a low of 3527.35 and a high of 3606.55 on the current day. This indicates a range of 79.20 between the highest and lowest points of the stock's trading value.

01 Apr 2024, 03:23:49 PM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3551.1 with a bid price of 3574.6 and an offer price of 3576.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Indigo stock is at 5904000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:18:22 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 1833.00 and a 52-week high price of 3573.80. This data indicates a significant price range for the stock over the past year, reflecting volatility and potential trading opportunities.

01 Apr 2024, 03:01:33 PM IST

Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3535.15, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current stock price of Indigo is 3535.15 with a percent change of -0.26% and a net change of -9.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:31:10 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3530.0-14.5-0.413573.71810.45136098.13
Spicejet61.931.923.277.522.653727.23
Jet Airways (India)46.57-2.45-5.075.2935.55529.02
Jet Freight Logistics13.210.776.1916.579.2461.3
01 Apr 2024, 02:20:52 PM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3538, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current price of Indigo stock is 3538 with a net change of -6.5 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, reflecting a negative trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 02:13:16 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was 3527.35 and the high price was 3606.55.

01 Apr 2024, 02:01:57 PM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3530.45 with a bid price of 3555.15 and an offer price of 3556.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are 300 each, with an open interest of 5820000. Investors are actively participating in trading activities for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:42:13 PM IST

Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:40:03 PM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3534, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current stock price of Indigo is 3534 with a net change of -10.5 and a percent change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:30:47 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3431.50
10 Days3323.13
20 Days3238.18
50 Days3130.90
100 Days2973.04
300 Days2734.37
01 Apr 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was 3538.5 and the high price was 3606.55.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00:12 PM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3542.7, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current data of Indigo stock shows the following:- Price: 3542.7- Percent Change: -0.05%- Net Change: -1.8This indicates that the stock price of Indigo has decreased by 0.05% or 1.8.

01 Apr 2024, 12:52:11 PM IST

Indigo Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40:04 PM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3558.1 with a bid price of 3582.4 and an offer price of 3584.4. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is 300. The open interest stands at 5734500. Investors can observe a tight spread between the bid and offer prices, indicating a potentially active market for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:02 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3562.017.50.493573.71810.45137331.88
Spicejet61.381.372.2877.522.653694.13
Jet Airways (India)46.57-2.45-5.075.2935.55529.02
Jet Freight Logistics12.810.372.9716.579.2459.44
01 Apr 2024, 12:22:53 PM IST

Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3560, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current price of Indigo stock is 3560 with a 0.44% increase, resulting in a net change of 15.5 points.

01 Apr 2024, 12:11:20 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3560.85 and a high of 3606.55.

01 Apr 2024, 11:52:11 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8879
Buy8897
Hold3222
Sell1111
Strong Sell0111
01 Apr 2024, 11:40:51 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3572.2, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current price of Indigo stock is 3572.2, with a net change of 27.7 and a percent change of 0.78. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Indigo News

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:47 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3575.4530.950.873573.71810.45137850.44
Spicejet61.321.312.1877.522.653690.52
Jet Airways (India)46.57-2.45-5.075.2935.55529.02
Jet Freight Logistics12.840.43.2216.579.2459.58
01 Apr 2024, 11:21:53 AM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3568.3 with a bid price of 3587.05 and an offer price of 3589.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 5721900. Investors are closely watching the market for potential trades.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:13:16 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3560.85 and a high of 3606.55 on the current trading day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02:14 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3571.6, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3571.6 with a percent change of 0.76, resulting in a net change of 27.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Indigo Dividend

01 Apr 2024, 10:33:18 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3584.840.31.143573.71810.45138210.92
Spicejet61.331.322.277.522.653691.12
Jet Airways (India)46.57-2.45-5.075.2935.55529.02
Jet Freight Logistics12.950.514.116.579.2460.09
01 Apr 2024, 10:22:08 AM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3586.4, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

The current data of Indigo stock shows that the price is 3586.4 with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 41.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:14:08 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3560.85 and a high of 3606.55 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:00:06 AM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3571.55 with a bid price of 3590.45 and an offer price of 3592.9. The stock has an open interest of 5702400. The bid and offer quantities are both at 300. Investors are closely watching the stock's movement in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:52:50 AM IST

Indigo Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:44:24 AM IST

Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3575.6, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3575.6, showing a net change of 31.1 and a percent change of 0.88. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 09:30:42 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.42%
3 Months19.2%
6 Months51.5%
YTD19.6%
1 Year94.41%
01 Apr 2024, 09:00:05 AM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3560, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

Indigo stock is currently trading at 3560 with a net change of 14.95 and a percent change of 0.42. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:01:17 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3545.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Indigo had a volume of 184,987 shares with a closing price of 3,545.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App