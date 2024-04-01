Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at ₹3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at ₹3559.35 and closed at ₹3545.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3573.7, while the lowest was ₹3515.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹137408.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹3573.7 and ₹1810.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 184987 shares.
Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed today at ₹3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3544.5
Today, Indigo stock closed at ₹3548.05, which represents a 0.1% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹3544.5. The net change in the stock price was ₹3.55.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3548.05
|3.55
|0.1
|3573.7
|1810.45
|136794.04
|Spicejet
|61.55
|1.54
|2.57
|77.5
|22.65
|3704.36
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.57
|-2.45
|-5.0
|75.29
|35.55
|529.02
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.28
|0.84
|6.75
|16.57
|9.24
|61.62
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹3527.35 and a high of ₹3606.55 on the current day. This indicates a range of ₹79.20 between the highest and lowest points of the stock's trading value.
Indigo April futures opened at 3595.9 as against previous close of 3571.35
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3551.1 with a bid price of 3574.6 and an offer price of 3576.3. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 600. The open interest for Indigo stock is at 5904000.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 1833.00 and a 52-week high price of 3573.80. This data indicates a significant price range for the stock over the past year, reflecting volatility and potential trading opportunities.
Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3535.15, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3544.5
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹3535.15 with a percent change of -0.26% and a net change of -9.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was ₹3527.35 and the high price was ₹3606.55.
Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3431.50
|10 Days
|3323.13
|20 Days
|3238.18
|50 Days
|3130.90
|100 Days
|2973.04
|300 Days
|2734.37
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was ₹3538.5 and the high price was ₹3606.55.
Indigo Live Updates
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3560.85 and a high of ₹3606.55.
Indigo share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Click here for Indigo News
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3560.85 and a high of ₹3606.55 on the current trading day.
Click here for Indigo Dividend
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3560.85 and a high of ₹3606.55 on the current day.
Indigo Live Updates
Indigo share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.42%
|3 Months
|19.2%
|6 Months
|51.5%
|YTD
|19.6%
|1 Year
|94.41%
Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3545.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Indigo had a volume of 184,987 shares with a closing price of ₹3,545.05.
