LIVE UPDATES

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo stock sees gains in today's trading

17 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 3548.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3566.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price TodayPremium
Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at 3560.85, reached a high of 3606.55, and a low of 3527.35 before closing at 3544.5. The market capitalization stood at 136947.17 crore. The 52-week high was 3573.7 and the low was 1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 11066 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:17:41 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3562.6514.60.413573.71810.45137356.94
Spicejet62.320.771.2577.522.653750.7
Jet Airways (India)48.892.324.9875.2935.55555.38
Jet Freight Logistics13.470.272.0516.579.2462.51
02 Apr 2024, 05:32:04 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was 3554.55 and the high price reached was 3648.5.

02 Apr 2024, 03:23:06 PM IST

Indigo April futures opened at 3614.0 as against previous close of 3575.65

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3565.4 with a bid price of 3591.4 and an offer price of 3591.6. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 5963100.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:16:24 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 1861.00, while the 52-week high price reached 3606.20. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting volatility and potential trading opportunities for investors.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00:02 PM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3566.05, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently trading at 3566.05 with a net change of 18 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30:02 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:23:03 PM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3571.65, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3571.65 with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 23.6 points.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10:08 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:01:26 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:57 PM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3565.2, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3565.2 with a net change of 17.15 and a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:40:36 PM IST

Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:31:51 PM IST

Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3431.50
10 Days3323.13
20 Days3238.18
50 Days3130.90
100 Days2973.04
300 Days2736.00
02 Apr 2024, 01:10:42 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:04 PM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3572.05, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently trading at 3572.05 with a 0.68% increase, representing a net change of 24. The stock is showing positive movement in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 12:53:50 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:41:22 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:31:41 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:20:05 PM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3583.15, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3583.15 with a percent change of 0.99, resulting in a net change of 35.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

02 Apr 2024, 12:13:05 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:51 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3565, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3565, with a 0.48% increase in value. The net change is 16.95.

02 Apr 2024, 11:32:13 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:23:37 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:11:51 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:17 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3589.8, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

The current data of Indigo stock shows that the price is 3589.8, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 41.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:13 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:23:50 AM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3619, up 2% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3619, with a 2% increase in value. The net change in price is 70.95.

02 Apr 2024, 10:10:44 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:00:39 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:12 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:40:46 AM IST

Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3606.1, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3606.1, experiencing a 1.64% increase. The net change is 58.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has gained value.

02 Apr 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.87%
3 Months16.35%
6 Months49.04%
YTD19.61%
1 Year85.75%
02 Apr 2024, 09:00:54 AM IST

Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3548.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3544.5

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3548.05, which represents a 0.1% increase. The net change is 3.55 rupees. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement in the market.

02 Apr 2024, 08:01:21 AM IST

Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3544.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo (stock symbol: INDIGO) had a trading volume of 11,066 shares with a closing price of 3,544.5.

