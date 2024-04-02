Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo stock sees gains in today's trading

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at ₹3560.85, reached a high of ₹3606.55, and a low of ₹3527.35 before closing at ₹3544.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹136947.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3573.7 and the low was ₹1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 11066 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3562.65
|14.6
|0.41
|3573.7
|1810.45
|137356.94
|Spicejet
|62.32
|0.77
|1.25
|77.5
|22.65
|3750.7
|Jet Airways (India)
|48.89
|2.32
|4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|555.38
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.47
|0.27
|2.05
|16.57
|9.24
|62.51
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price today was ₹3554.55 and the high price reached was ₹3648.5.
Indigo stock is currently priced at 3565.4 with a bid price of 3591.4 and an offer price of 3591.6. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 5963100.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 1861.00, while the 52-week high price reached 3606.20. This indicates a significant price range over the past year, reflecting volatility and potential trading opportunities for investors.
Indigo stock is currently trading at ₹3566.05 with a net change of 18 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3565.4
|17.35
|0.49
|3573.7
|1810.45
|137462.96
|Spicejet
|62.23
|0.68
|1.1
|77.5
|22.65
|3745.29
|Jet Airways (India)
|48.89
|2.32
|4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|555.38
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.42
|0.22
|1.67
|16.57
|9.24
|62.27
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3571.65 with a 0.67% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 23.6 points.
Click here for Indigo Key Metrics
Interglobe Aviation stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹3554.55 and a high of ₹3648.5 on the current day.
Indigo's spot price is currently at 3560.45 with a bid price of 3587.65 and an offer price of 3588.8. The stock has a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 5960100. Investors can observe the market activity and liquidity levels to make informed trading decisions.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3565.2 with a net change of 17.15 and a percent change of 0.48. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3431.50
|10 Days
|3323.13
|20 Days
|3238.18
|50 Days
|3130.90
|100 Days
|2973.04
|300 Days
|2736.00
Interglobe Aviation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹3560.7 and a high of ₹3648.5.
Indigo stock is currently trading at ₹3572.05 with a 0.68% increase, representing a net change of 24. The stock is showing positive movement in the market.
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3570.5 with a bid price of 3596.05 and an offer price of 3597.95. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 600. The open interest stands at 5957100. Investors can closely monitor the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3574.15
|26.1
|0.74
|3573.7
|1810.45
|137800.32
|Spicejet
|62.45
|0.9
|1.46
|77.5
|22.65
|3758.53
|Jet Airways (India)
|48.89
|2.32
|4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|555.38
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.46
|0.26
|1.97
|16.57
|9.24
|62.46
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3583.15 with a percent change of 0.99, resulting in a net change of 35.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.
Interglobe Aviation stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹3560.7 and a high of ₹3648.5.
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3565, with a 0.48% increase in value. The net change is ₹16.95.
Click here for Indigo News
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3568.95
|20.9
|0.59
|3573.7
|1810.45
|137599.83
|Spicejet
|62.25
|0.7
|1.14
|77.5
|22.65
|3746.49
|Jet Airways (India)
|48.89
|2.32
|4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|555.38
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.29
|0.09
|0.68
|16.57
|9.24
|61.67
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3587 with a bid price of 3607.0 and an offer price of 3608.7. The stock has a bid quantity of 900 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 5942400. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Interglobe Aviation reached a high of ₹3648.5 and a low of ₹3579.05 on the current day.
The current data of Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹3589.8, with a percent change of 1.18 and a net change of 41.75. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Indigo Dividend
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3624.0
|75.95
|2.14
|3573.7
|1810.45
|139722.27
|Spicejet
|62.1
|0.55
|0.89
|77.5
|22.65
|3737.46
|Jet Airways (India)
|48.89
|2.32
|4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|555.38
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.41
|0.21
|1.59
|16.57
|9.24
|62.23
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3619, with a 2% increase in value. The net change in price is ₹70.95.
Interglobe Aviation stock's high for the day was ₹3648.5 and the low was ₹3579.05.
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3609.15 with a bid price of 3609.35 and an offer price of 3611.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 600 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 5908200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3606.1, experiencing a 1.64% increase. The net change is 58.05 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement and has gained value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.87%
|3 Months
|16.35%
|6 Months
|49.04%
|YTD
|19.61%
|1 Year
|85.75%
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3548.05, which represents a 0.1% increase. The net change is 3.55 rupees. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo (stock symbol: INDIGO) had a trading volume of 11,066 shares with a closing price of ₹3,544.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!