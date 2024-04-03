Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo stock price drops in trading today

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at ₹3608.55 and closed at ₹3548.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3648.5 and the low was ₹3554.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹137510.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3573.7 and the 52-week low was ₹1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 23985 shares traded.
The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹3534 with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -31.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3530 and a high of ₹3561.25 on the current day. The stock showed a narrow trading range between these two price points.
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3535.15 with a bid price of 3557.6 and an offer price of 3560.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 3300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is at 5937600.
The current data of Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹3541.35 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -24.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.55%
|3 Months
|18.63%
|6 Months
|47.44%
|YTD
|20.25%
|1 Year
|87.78%
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3562.65 with a percent change of 0.41, resulting in a net change of 14.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo had a trading volume of 23985 shares with a closing price of ₹3548.05.
