Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo stock price drops in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Indigo stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 3565.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3534 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at 3608.55 and closed at 3548.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3648.5 and the low was 3554.55. The market capitalization stood at 137510.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3573.7 and the 52-week low was 1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 23985 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:24 AM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3534, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹3565.95

The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is 3534 with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -31.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3530 and a high of 3561.25 on the current day. The stock showed a narrow trading range between these two price points.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indigo April futures opened at 3570.05 as against previous close of 3594.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3535.15 with a bid price of 3557.6 and an offer price of 3560.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 3300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is at 5937600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3541.35, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹3565.95

The current data of Indigo stock shows that the price is 3541.35 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -24.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indigo share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.55%
3 Months18.63%
6 Months47.44%
YTD20.25%
1 Year87.78%
03 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3562.65, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹3548.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3562.65 with a percent change of 0.41, resulting in a net change of 14.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3548.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo had a trading volume of 23985 shares with a closing price of 3548.05.

