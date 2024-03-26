Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at ₹3320, reached a high of ₹3355.5, a low of ₹3303.25, and closed at ₹3285.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was ₹128192.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3339 and a 52-week low of ₹1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4146 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indigo share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3415, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹3285.5
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹3415, with a 3.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹129.5.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3401.8
|116.3
|3.54
|3339.0
|1810.45
|131155.41
|Spicejet
|57.37
|-1.38
|-2.35
|77.5
|22.65
|3452.79
|Jet Airways (India)
|54.3
|-2.85
|-4.99
|75.29
|35.55
|616.83
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.29
|-0.13
|-0.97
|16.57
|9.24
|61.67
Indigo March futures opened at 3320.0 as against previous close of 3293.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3385.3 with a bid price of 3383.25 and an offer price of 3385.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock stands at 4632000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was ₹3303.25, while the high price reached ₹3393.35.
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3381.6, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹3285.5
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3381.6, experiencing a 2.92% increase in value with a net change of 96.1.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 26 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.35 (+52.63%) & ₹52.7 (+46.39%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 26 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-55.93%) & ₹0.9 (-47.06%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Indigo share price update :Indigo closed at ₹3285.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo had a volume of 4146 shares with a closing price of ₹3285.5.
