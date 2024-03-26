Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

5 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 3.94 %. The stock closed at 3285.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3415 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price TodayPremium
Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at 3320, reached a high of 3355.5, a low of 3303.25, and closed at 3285.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization was 128192.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 3339 and a 52-week low of 1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 11:50:35 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8879
Buy8897
Hold2222
Sell1111
Strong Sell1111
26 Mar 2024, 11:40:46 AM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3415, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹3285.5

The current stock price of Indigo is 3415, with a 3.94% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 129.5.

26 Mar 2024, 11:30:02 AM IST

Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3401.8116.33.543339.01810.45131155.41
Spicejet57.37-1.38-2.3577.522.653452.79
Jet Airways (India)54.3-2.85-4.9975.2935.55616.83
Jet Freight Logistics13.29-0.13-0.9716.579.2461.67
26 Mar 2024, 11:21:51 AM IST

Indigo March futures opened at 3320.0 as against previous close of 3293.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3385.3 with a bid price of 3383.25 and an offer price of 3385.15. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock stands at 4632000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Mar 2024, 11:11:23 AM IST

Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was 3303.25, while the high price reached 3393.35.

26 Mar 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3381.6, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹3285.5

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3381.6, experiencing a 2.92% increase in value with a net change of 96.1.

26 Mar 2024, 10:42:23 AM IST

Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 26 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.35 (+52.63%) & 52.7 (+46.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 26 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-55.93%) & 0.9 (-47.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Mar 2024, 10:31:06 AM IST

26 Mar 2024, 10:20:06 AM IST

Indigo share price update :Indigo closed at ₹3285.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo had a volume of 4146 shares with a closing price of 3285.5.

