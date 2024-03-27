Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at ₹3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at ₹3320 and closed at ₹3285.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹3509.4, while the low was ₹3303.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹134,170.39 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3339 and the 52-week low was ₹1810.45. The BSE volume was 51,574 shares traded.
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo closed today at ₹3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock closed at ₹3535.05 today, with a net change of ₹42.85 and a percentage change of 1.23% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹3492.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3535.05
|42.85
|1.23
|3509.4
|1810.45
|136292.83
|Spicejet
|59.65
|-1.41
|-2.31
|77.5
|22.65
|3590.01
|Jet Airways (India)
|51.59
|-2.71
|-4.99
|75.29
|35.55
|586.05
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.5
|-0.43
|-3.33
|16.57
|9.24
|58.0
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's price ranged from a low of ₹3474.45 to a high of ₹3561.95 on the current day.
Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3544.45 with a bid price of 3532.75 and an offer price of 3534.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is at 2489700.
IndiGo plane hits stationary Air India Express in Kolkata, DGCA off-rosters pilots
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/indigo-plane-hits-stationary-air-india-express-in-kolkata-dgca-off-rosters-pilots-11711532416727.html
Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock's 52-week high price is 3507.95, while the 52-week low price is 1810.65. This data shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.
Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3545.05, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3545.05, with a net change of ₹52.85, representing a 1.51% increase.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹59.1 (+54.91%) & ₹245.0 (+25.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.45 (-67.86%) & ₹0.45 (-47.06%) respectively.
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3555, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3555, with a 1.8% increase in value. The net change is 62.8 points, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3474.45 and a high of ₹3543.45 on the current trading day.
Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3537 with a bid price of 3530.95 and an offer price of 3532.45. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 2561100. Investors can closely monitor these data points to make informed trading decisions.
Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3538, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹3538, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 45.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 1.31%, resulting in a net increase of 45.8 points.
Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3253.96
|10 Days
|3222.03
|20 Days
|3186.21
|50 Days
|3104.13
|100 Days
|2940.83
|300 Days
|2717.34
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹39.0 (+2.23%) & ₹227.0 (+16.35%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-71.43%) & ₹0.6 (-29.41%) respectively.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3474.45 and a high of ₹3535.95 in today's trading session.
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3527.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3527.25 with a net change of ₹35.05 and a percent change of 1%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indigo Live Updates
Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3529.85 with a bid price of 3525.0 and an offer price of 3526.35. The bid quantity is 600 and the offer quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 2514600. Investors are closely monitoring the market to make informed trading decisions.
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3526.1, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3526.1 with a 0.97% increase, resulting in a net change of 33.9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3474.45 and a high of ₹3535.95 on the current trading day.
Stocks to buy: IndiGo, Adani Ports, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks that can rise 12-53% in next 1 year, say brokerages
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-indigo-adani-ports-jindal-steel-among-5-stocks-that-can-rise-12-53-in-next-1-year-say-brokerages-11711519851869.html
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹35.0 (-8.26%) & ₹226.5 (+16.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.45 (-67.86%) & ₹0.5 (-41.18%) respectively.
Indigo share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3527.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3527.7, with a net change of 35.5 and a percent change of 1.02%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3531 with a bid price of 3526.3 and an offer price of 3527.2. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is at 2,512,800. Investors are closely monitoring the market activity for potential trading opportunities.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was ₹3474.45, while the high price reached ₹3535.95.
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3528.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3528.9, showing a 1.05% increase in value. The net change in stock price is 36.7, indicating a positive trend in the market for Indigo stock.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹34.0 (-10.88%) & ₹209.9 (+7.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.6 (-57.14%) & ₹0.55 (-35.29%) respectively.
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3509.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3509.35, which has seen a 0.49% increase. This translates to a net change of ₹17.15. Overall, the stock is showing a slight upward trend.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a high of ₹3535.95 and a low of ₹3474.45 on the current trading day.
Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3516.8 with a bid price of 3512.05 and an offer price of 3513.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 2525700. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Indigo Live Updates
Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3518.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3518.7, with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 26.5 points.
Indigo share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.47%
|3 Months
|17.68%
|6 Months
|45.23%
|YTD
|17.69%
|1 Year
|90.38%
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3480, up 5.92% from yesterday's ₹3285.5
As per the current data, the stock price of Indigo is ₹3480, which reflects a 5.92% increase. The net change is 194.5 points. This signifies a positive movement in the stock price of Indigo.
Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3285.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo recorded a volume of 51,574 shares with a closing price of ₹3,285.5.
