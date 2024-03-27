Hello User
Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at 3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's 3492.2

28 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 3492.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3535.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : Indigo's stock opened at 3320 and closed at 3285.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 3509.4, while the low was 3303.25. The market capitalization stood at 134,170.39 crore. The 52-week high was 3339 and the 52-week low was 1810.45. The BSE volume was 51,574 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo closed today at ₹3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock closed at 3535.05 today, with a net change of 42.85 and a percentage change of 1.23% compared to yesterday's closing price of 3492.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3535.0542.851.233509.41810.45136292.83
Spicejet59.65-1.41-2.3177.522.653590.01
Jet Airways (India)51.59-2.71-4.9975.2935.55586.05
Jet Freight Logistics12.5-0.43-3.3316.579.2458.0
27 Mar 2024, 05:32 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's price ranged from a low of 3474.45 to a high of 3561.95 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3544.45 with a bid price of 3532.75 and an offer price of 3534.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is at 2489700.

27 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST IndiGo plane hits stationary Air India Express in Kolkata, DGCA off-rosters pilots

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/indigo-plane-hits-stationary-air-india-express-in-kolkata-dgca-off-rosters-pilots-11711532416727.html

27 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Interglobe Aviation Ltd stock's 52-week high price is 3507.95, while the 52-week low price is 1810.65. This data shows a significant range in the stock's performance over the past year.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3545.05, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3545.05, with a net change of 52.85, representing a 1.51% increase.

Click here for Indigo Profit Loss

27 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 59.1 (+54.91%) & 245.0 (+25.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (-67.86%) & 0.45 (-47.06%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3553.7561.551.763509.41810.45137013.8
Spicejet60.24-0.82-1.3477.522.653625.52
Jet Airways (India)51.59-2.71-4.9975.2935.55586.05
Jet Freight Logistics12.74-0.19-1.4716.579.2459.12
27 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3555, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3555, with a 1.8% increase in value. The net change is 62.8 points, indicating a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3474.45 and a high of 3543.45 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:00 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3537 with a bid price of 3530.95 and an offer price of 3532.45. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 2561100. Investors can closely monitor these data points to make informed trading decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3538, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

The current stock price of Indigo is 3538, with a percent change of 1.31 and a net change of 45.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 1.31%, resulting in a net increase of 45.8 points.

27 Mar 2024, 01:30 PM IST Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3253.96
10 Days3222.03
20 Days3186.21
50 Days3104.13
100 Days2940.83
300 Days2717.34
27 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 39.0 (+2.23%) & 227.0 (+16.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-71.43%) & 0.6 (-29.41%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 01:12 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3474.45 and a high of 3535.95 in today's trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03 PM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3527.25, up 1% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

The current price of Indigo stock is 3527.25 with a net change of 35.05 and a percent change of 1%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3529.85 with a bid price of 3525.0 and an offer price of 3526.35. The bid quantity is 600 and the offer quantity is 300. The stock has an open interest of 2514600. Investors are closely monitoring the market to make informed trading decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3528.9536.751.053509.41810.45136057.64
Spicejet60.14-0.92-1.5177.522.653619.5
Jet Airways (India)51.59-2.71-4.9975.2935.55586.05
Jet Freight Logistics12.89-0.04-0.3116.579.2459.81
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3526.1, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

The current price of Indigo stock is 3526.1 with a 0.97% increase, resulting in a net change of 33.9. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

27 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3474.45 and a high of 3535.95 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM IST Stocks to buy: IndiGo, Adani Ports, Jindal Steel among 5 stocks that can rise 12-53% in next 1 year, say brokerages

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-indigo-adani-ports-jindal-steel-among-5-stocks-that-can-rise-12-53-in-next-1-year-say-brokerages-11711519851869.html

27 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 35.0 (-8.26%) & 226.5 (+16.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.45 (-67.86%) & 0.5 (-41.18%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Indigo share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8879
Buy8897
Hold3222
Sell1111
Strong Sell0111
27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3527.7, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3527.7, with a net change of 35.5 and a percent change of 1.02%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3529.2537.051.063509.41810.45136069.21
Spicejet62.11.041.777.522.653737.46
Jet Airways (India)51.59-2.71-4.9975.2935.55586.05
Jet Freight Logistics12.74-0.19-1.4716.579.2459.12
27 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3531 with a bid price of 3526.3 and an offer price of 3527.2. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is at 2,512,800. Investors are closely monitoring the market activity for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 11:11 AM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was 3474.45, while the high price reached 3535.95.

27 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3528.9, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3528.9, showing a 1.05% increase in value. The net change in stock price is 36.7, indicating a positive trend in the market for Indigo stock.

27 Mar 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 34.0 (-10.88%) & 209.9 (+7.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 27 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.6 (-57.14%) & 0.55 (-35.29%) respectively.

27 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3524.1531.950.913509.41810.45135872.58
Spicejet62.050.991.6277.522.653734.45
Jet Airways (India)51.59-2.71-4.9975.2935.55586.05
Jet Freight Logistics13.010.080.6216.579.2460.37
27 Mar 2024, 10:23 AM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3509.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

The current price of Indigo stock is 3509.35, which has seen a 0.49% increase. This translates to a net change of 17.15. Overall, the stock is showing a slight upward trend.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11 AM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a high of 3535.95 and a low of 3474.45 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:00 AM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3503.6 as against previous close of 3490.3

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3516.8 with a bid price of 3512.05 and an offer price of 3513.35. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 2525700. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3518.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3518.7, with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 26.5 points.

27 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indigo share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.47%
3 Months17.68%
6 Months45.23%
YTD17.69%
1 Year90.38%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3480, up 5.92% from yesterday's ₹3285.5

As per the current data, the stock price of Indigo is 3480, which reflects a 5.92% increase. The net change is 194.5 points. This signifies a positive movement in the stock price of Indigo.

27 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3285.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Indigo recorded a volume of 51,574 shares with a closing price of 3,285.5.

