Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at ₹3560, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at ₹3500.1 and closed at ₹3492.2. The high for the day was ₹3561.95, while the low was ₹3474.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹136445.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3509.4 and a 52-week low of ₹1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 27923 shares traded.
Indigo share price update :Indigo closed today at ₹3560, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
Indigo stock closed at ₹3560 today, marking a 0.42% increase from the previous day. The net change was ₹14.95. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3545.05.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3560.0
|14.95
|0.42
|3561.95
|1810.45
|137254.77
|Spicejet
|60.01
|0.36
|0.6
|77.5
|22.65
|3611.68
|Jet Airways (India)
|49.02
|-2.57
|-4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|556.85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.43
|-0.27
|-2.13
|16.57
|9.24
|57.68
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3515.95 and a high of ₹3573.70 on the current trading day.
Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3547.4, with a bid price of 3547.85 and an offer price of 3548.75. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 2084100. Investors are actively trading this stock with a narrow spread between bid and offer prices.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Interglobe Aviation Ltd's stock reached a 52-week low price of 1810.80 and a 52-week high price of 3561.55. This data shows a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year.
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3553.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is ₹3553.7 with a percent change of 0.24, resulting in a net change of 8.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹46.75 (-3.41%) & ₹245.0 (+2.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-6.67%) & ₹0.1 (-83.33%) respectively.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3544.5
|-0.55
|-0.02
|3561.95
|1810.45
|136657.17
|Spicejet
|60.15
|0.5
|0.84
|77.5
|22.65
|3620.1
|Jet Airways (India)
|49.02
|-2.57
|-4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|556.85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.51
|-0.19
|-1.5
|16.57
|9.24
|58.05
Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3546.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3546.3 with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
InterGlobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was ₹3515.95, while the high price reached ₹3573.7.
Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3545.9. The bid price is 3542.2 and the offer price is 3543.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The open interest is at 1,963,500. Investors can closely monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Indigo stock.
Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3543.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
Indigo stock is currently trading at ₹3543.15, with a slight decrease in value of -0.05% or a net change of -1.9 points.
Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3302.78
|10 Days
|3249.83
|20 Days
|3201.87
|50 Days
|3112.95
|100 Days
|2951.23
|300 Days
|2722.80
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹43.85 (-9.4%) & ₹237.95 (-0.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-83.33%) & ₹0.2 (-73.33%) respectively.
Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3534.2, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3534.2 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -10.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by ₹10.85.
Click here for Indigo Board Meetings
Indigo Live Updates
Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3538.85 with a bid price of 3536.65 and an offer price of 3538.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 1761300.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3535.0
|-10.05
|-0.28
|3561.95
|1810.45
|136290.9
|Spicejet
|60.52
|0.87
|1.46
|77.5
|22.65
|3642.37
|Jet Airways (India)
|49.02
|-2.57
|-4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|556.85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.69
|-0.01
|-0.08
|16.57
|9.24
|58.89
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3531.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3531.3 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of ₹3515.95 and a high of ₹3573.7 on the current trading day.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹49.05 (+1.34%) & ₹247.0 (+3.48%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.15 (-75.0%) & ₹0.05 (-93.33%) respectively.
Indigo share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|7
|Hold
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|1
|1
|1
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3549.85, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹3549.85 with a net change of 4.8 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Indigo.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3546.85
|1.8
|0.05
|3561.95
|1810.45
|136747.77
|Spicejet
|60.65
|1.0
|1.68
|77.5
|22.65
|3650.19
|Jet Airways (India)
|49.02
|-2.57
|-4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|556.85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.63
|-0.07
|-0.55
|16.57
|9.24
|58.61
Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3550.8. The bid price is 3547.8 and the offer price is 3549.3. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 1,606,800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices to make informed trading decisions.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock reached a high of ₹3573.7 and a low of ₹3515.95 on the current trading day.
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3547, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current stock price of Indigo is ₹3547 with a net change of ₹1.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Indigo
Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹57.7 (+19.21%) & ₹260.0 (+8.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.1 (-83.33%) & ₹0.1 (-86.67%) respectively.
Indigo share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Interglobe Aviation
|3561.5
|16.45
|0.46
|3561.95
|1810.45
|137312.6
|Spicejet
|61.21
|1.56
|2.62
|77.5
|22.65
|3683.9
|Jet Airways (India)
|49.02
|-2.57
|-4.98
|75.29
|35.55
|556.85
|Jet Freight Logistics
|12.83
|0.13
|1.02
|16.57
|9.24
|59.54
Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3562.85, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
Indigo stock is currently priced at ₹3562.85, with a 0.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.8 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.
Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range
Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was ₹3515.95, while the high price reached ₹3573.7.
Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5
Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3544, with a bid price of 3536.6 and an offer price of 3538.95. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is 900. The open interest stands at 1572000. Investors can closely monitor these key data points to make informed trading decisions.
Indigo Live Updates
Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3540, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3545.05
The current price of Indigo stock is ₹3540, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -5.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Indigo share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.7%
|3 Months
|19.56%
|6 Months
|48.51%
|YTD
|19.53%
|1 Year
|94.32%
Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3492.2
Indigo stock is currently trading at ₹3535.05, which reflects a 1.23% increase in price from the previous trading day. The net change in price is ₹42.85.
Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3492.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Indigo's BSE volume was 27923 shares with a closing price of ₹3492.2.
