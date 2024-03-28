Hello User
Indigo share price Today Live Updates : Indigo closed today at 3560, up 0.42% from yesterday's 3545.05

28 Mar 2024
Livemint

Indigo stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 3545.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3560 per share. Investors should monitor Indigo stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indigo Stock Price Today

Indigo Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indigo's stock opened at 3500.1 and closed at 3492.2. The high for the day was 3561.95, while the low was 3474.45. The market capitalization stood at 136445.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 3509.4 and a 52-week low of 1810.45. The BSE volume for the day was 27923 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo closed today at ₹3560, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

Indigo stock closed at 3560 today, marking a 0.42% increase from the previous day. The net change was 14.95. Yesterday's closing price was 3545.05.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3560.014.950.423561.951810.45137254.77
Spicejet60.010.360.677.522.653611.68
Jet Airways (India)49.02-2.57-4.9875.2935.55556.85
Jet Freight Logistics12.43-0.27-2.1316.579.2457.68
28 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3515.95 and a high of 3573.70 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:20 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3547.4, with a bid price of 3547.85 and an offer price of 3548.75. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest stands at 2084100. Investors are actively trading this stock with a narrow spread between bid and offer prices.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Interglobe Aviation Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Interglobe Aviation Ltd's stock reached a 52-week low price of 1810.80 and a 52-week high price of 3561.55. This data shows a significant fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3553.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current data for Indigo stock shows that the price is 3553.7 with a percent change of 0.24, resulting in a net change of 8.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 46.75 (-3.41%) & 245.0 (+2.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.7 (-6.67%) & 0.1 (-83.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:32 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3544.5-0.55-0.023561.951810.45136657.17
Spicejet60.150.50.8477.522.653620.1
Jet Airways (India)49.02-2.57-4.9875.2935.55556.85
Jet Freight Logistics12.51-0.19-1.516.579.2458.05
28 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3546.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3546.3 with a net change of 1.25 and a percent change of 0.04. This indicates a minimal increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:13 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

InterGlobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was 3515.95, while the high price reached 3573.7.

28 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3545.9. The bid price is 3542.2 and the offer price is 3543.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The open interest is at 1,963,500. Investors can closely monitor these data points to make informed decisions about trading Indigo stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Indigo Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indigo share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3543.15, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

Indigo stock is currently trading at 3543.15, with a slight decrease in value of -0.05% or a net change of -1.9 points.

28 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST Indigo share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3302.78
10 Days3249.83
20 Days3201.87
50 Days3112.95
100 Days2951.23
300 Days2722.80
28 Mar 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 43.85 (-9.4%) & 237.95 (-0.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-83.33%) & 0.2 (-73.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo trading at ₹3534.2, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3534.2 with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -10.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 10.85.

28 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3538.85 with a bid price of 3536.65 and an offer price of 3538.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 300 and a bid quantity of 300. The open interest for the stock is 1761300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:33 PM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3535.0-10.05-0.283561.951810.45136290.9
Spicejet60.520.871.4677.522.653642.37
Jet Airways (India)49.02-2.57-4.9875.2935.55556.85
Jet Freight Logistics12.69-0.01-0.0816.579.2458.89
28 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3531.3, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3531.3 with a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -13.75. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a low of 3515.95 and a high of 3573.7 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 49.05 (+1.34%) & 247.0 (+3.48%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 12:03 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.15 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-93.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST Indigo share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy8879
Buy8897
Hold3222
Sell1111
Strong Sell0111
28 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3549.85, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current stock price of Indigo is 3549.85 with a net change of 4.8 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Indigo.

28 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3546.851.80.053561.951810.45136747.77
Spicejet60.651.01.6877.522.653650.19
Jet Airways (India)49.02-2.57-4.9875.2935.55556.85
Jet Freight Logistics12.63-0.07-0.5516.579.2458.61
28 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3550.8. The bid price is 3547.8 and the offer price is 3549.3. There is a bid quantity of 300 and an offer quantity of 300. The open interest stands at 1,606,800. Investors can closely monitor the bid and offer prices to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock reached a high of 3573.7 and a low of 3515.95 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3547, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current stock price of Indigo is 3547 with a net change of 1.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Indigo

Top active call options for Indigo at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 57.7 (+19.21%) & 260.0 (+8.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indigo at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 3000.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 3100.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.1 (-83.33%) & 0.1 (-86.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Indigo share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Interglobe Aviation3561.516.450.463561.951810.45137312.6
Spicejet61.211.562.6277.522.653683.9
Jet Airways (India)49.02-2.57-4.9875.2935.55556.85
Jet Freight Logistics12.830.131.0216.579.2459.54
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Indigo share price NSE Live :Indigo trading at ₹3562.85, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

Indigo stock is currently priced at 3562.85, with a 0.5% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 17.8 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST Interglobe Aviation share price live: Today's Price range

Interglobe Aviation stock's low price for the day was 3515.95, while the high price reached 3573.7.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST Indigo March futures opened at 3531.05 as against previous close of 3536.5

Indigo stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3544, with a bid price of 3536.6 and an offer price of 3538.95. The bid quantity is 300 and the offer quantity is 900. The open interest stands at 1572000. Investors can closely monitor these key data points to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indigo share price update :Indigo trading at ₹3540, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹3545.05

The current price of Indigo stock is 3540, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -5.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indigo share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.7%
3 Months19.56%
6 Months48.51%
YTD19.53%
1 Year94.32%
28 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indigo share price Today :Indigo trading at ₹3535.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹3492.2

Indigo stock is currently trading at 3535.05, which reflects a 1.23% increase in price from the previous trading day. The net change in price is 42.85.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indigo share price Live :Indigo closed at ₹3492.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Indigo's BSE volume was 27923 shares with a closing price of 3492.2.

