Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 08:51 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian shares rose following the global rally on Wednesday as hopes of more government stimulus bolstered riskier assets
  • US stocks indexes rose about 1% even as the worst civil unrest in decades left dozens of cities under curfews

03 Jun 2020, 08:51:32 AM IST

Once upbeat on India, Moody’s turns a pessimist

In November 2017, Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating hoping that the structural reforms that were being undertaken by the government will lift up the country’s potential growth. A lot of analysts then viewed it with suspicion, calling it over-optimism on the part of the rating agency. (Full report)

03 Jun 2020, 08:47:49 AM IST

Markets at close on Tuesday

Indian Stock markets shrugged off latest sovereign downgrade and closed with gains for fifth consecutive session on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex ended at 33,825.53, up 522.01 points or 1.57%. The 50-share index Nifty ended at 9,979.10, up 152.95 points or 1.56%.

03 Jun 2020, 08:36:18 AM IST

Asian shares firm

Asian shares rose following the global rally on Wednesday as hopes of more government stimulus bolstered riskier assets and overshadowed a host of other worries from the coronavirus to Hong Kong and growing US civil unrest.

Singapore's SGX Nifty added 0.8% at 10,067.30 points.

Australia ASX All Ordinaries gained nearly 1%.

Shanghai SE Composite Index advanced 0.4%.

Hang Seng rose over 1%.

03 Jun 2020, 08:36:18 AM IST

US stocks close higher

Wall Street stocks continued to advance Tuesday, ending higher as investors focused on the boost from stimulus measures and economic reopening more than the mass protests seeping through US cities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 1.1% at 25,742.65. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8% to end the day 3,080.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 9,608.37.

