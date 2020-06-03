Market LIVE: Indian equities seen firm; SGX Nifty up nearly 1%

US stocks close higher

Wall Street stocks continued to advance Tuesday, ending higher as investors focused on the boost from stimulus measures and economic reopening more than the mass protests seeping through US cities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with a gain of 1.1% at 25,742.65. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8% to end the day 3,080.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to 9,608.37.