Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 600 points, Nifty sub-9,100; Maruti, HDFC top laggards

Indian benchmark indices opened in the red tracking weakness in Asian peers
Sensex opened over 200 points lower at 31,342.93 while Nifty opened at 9,168.85
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
12 May 2020, 10:03:32 AM IST
Godrej Agrovet down 2.2%
The company reported a 42.65% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹69.20 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31 due to higher expenses. Godrej Agrovet's net profit stood at ₹120.68 crore in the year-ago period.
12 May 2020, 10:00:44 AM IST
IRCTC jumps 5%, hits upper circuit
Indian railways on Monday said it will kick start 30 special trains to and from New Delhi from May 12, while other regular passenger services including all express, passenger and suburban trains services will continue to be suspended. These special trains will have only air conditioned (AC) coaches, including AC first, second and third class, with fare structure similar to a Rajdhani trains, excluding catering fee.
12 May 2020, 09:59:07 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki down 4.4%
The company has resumed production at its Manesar plant from today with 50% workforce.
12 May 2020, 09:57:59 AM IST
BSE MidCap down nearly 2%
12 May 2020, 09:56:41 AM IST
IDBI Bank down 1.5%
Japanese insurer Nippon Life has begun discussions with the Hinduja family-backed IndusInd Bank to explore a strategic investment in the private lender, which is battling bad loans and a potential ratings downgrade, according to a report in The Economic Times.
12 May 2020, 09:40:54 AM IST
Piramal Enterprises tanks nearly 9%
The company on Monday reported a net loss of ₹1,702.59 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly on the back of additional provisioning in lieu of the challenges posed by the covid-19 pandemic. Piramal Enterprises had reported a net profit of ₹454.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
12 May 2020, 09:38:12 AM IST
InterGlobe Aviation up 2.4%
InterGlobe Aviation-owned IndiGo is in the process of putting together a bid for bankrupt airline Virgin Australia, Australian publication Financial Review said in a report on Monday. IndiGo - a low cost airline with 48 per cent market share in India - is in the Virgin Australia data room and seeking to put together an indicative proposal for administrator Deloitte, the report said.
12 May 2020, 09:34:49 AM IST
RIL down 1%
New York-based private equity firm General Atlantic could end up investing around Rs. 10,000 crore for a 2% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). General Atlantic and RIL have been in discussion for a while now.
12 May 2020, 09:33:30 AM IST
Franklin Templeton begins reaching out to investors for refunds
Franklin Templeton India has started contacting its 300,000 investors whose money is stuck in the six shuttered debt schemes. This comes after rap from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week, when the markets regulator had asked the company to focus on refunding investors. (Full report)
12 May 2020, 09:29:08 AM IST
Biocon down 0.5%
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, has received the Certificate of GMP (goods manufacturing practice) compliance from European Medicine Agency represented by the competent authority of Germany.
12 May 2020, 09:24:23 AM IST
Market opening
Indian benchmark indices opened in the red tracking weakness in Asian peers. Sensex opened over 200 points lower at 31,342.93 while Nifty opened at 9,168.85.
Nestle, Sun Pharma and ITC were rare Sensex gainers. Of 30 shares in the Sensex, 27 were in the red.
12 May 2020, 09:04:43 AM IST
Market pre-opening
Indian stocks opened in the red in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:01 am, Sensex slipped 157 points or 0.5% to 31, 403. Nifty retreated 30 points or 0.3% to 9,209.
Indian stock markets rally fizzled out towards end of trading session after a 2% gain on Monday. As countries worldwide are opening up activities after lockdown, there were also warnings of new rise in infections in few countries. This has added to the uncertainty in markets. The BSE Sensex ended at 31,561.22, down 81.48 points or 0.26% while the 50-share index Nifty was at 9,239.20 down 12.30 points or 0.13%.
12 May 2020, 08:32:11 AM IST
Crude update
Brent crude futures climbed to a high of $30.11 a barrel on Tuesday and were up 0.8%, or 24 cents, at $29.87 at 0206 GMT, reversing some of the previous session's losses. The benchmark fell $1.34 on Monday.
12 May 2020, 08:28:33 AM IST
Asian stocks fall in the early trade
Asian equities and oil prices slipped in the early trade amid growing investor worries about a second wave of covid-19 after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.
Japan's Topix index fell 0.2%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 1.4%.
South Korea’s Kospi index lost over 1%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index retreated 1.4%
Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was down nearly 1%, suggesting a weak opening for Indian stocks.
12 May 2020, 08:28:33 AM IST
US stocks end mixed as more states restart economic activity
Wall Street stocks finished mixed Monday as markets weigh hopes about reopening the economy against worries over coronavirus cases and the damage already inflicted by the shutdowns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.5 percent at 24,221.99.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.8 percent to 9,192.34, while the broad-based S&P 500 ended essentially flat at 2,930.19.