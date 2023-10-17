comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at 342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's 343.65
Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

10 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Indoco Remedies stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 343.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 342.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indoco Remedies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indoco Remedies Premium
Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies had a stable day of trading with an open price of 344.7 and a close price of 343.65. The stock reached a high of 345.1 and a low of 340.9. The market capitalization of the company is 3154.31 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.1 and the 52-week low is 307. The BSE volume for the day was 666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:30:50 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies closed today at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

Indoco Remedies stock closed at 342.05, showing a decrease of 0.47% or a net change of -1.6 compared to yesterday's closing price of 343.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:23:16 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt246.85-2.05-0.82269.05145.353556.82
Hikal289.551.70.59427.95260.73570.17
Indoco Remedies342.05-1.6-0.47423.1307.03152.0
Shilpa Medicare341.33.10.92384.7222.42962.55
Gufic Biosciences274.05-2.25-0.81339.55177.12656.76
17 Oct 2023, 05:30:10 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indoco Remedies stock is 340.7, while the high price is 345.1.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31:55 PM IST

Indoco Remedies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Indoco Remedies Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price of 306.40 and its 52-week high price of 423.90.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00:24 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.35, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.35, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by 1.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:38:53 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt247.65-1.25-0.5269.05145.353568.35
Hikal290.853.01.04427.95260.73586.2
Indoco Remedies342.35-1.3-0.38423.1307.03154.77
Shilpa Medicare344.456.251.85384.7222.42989.89
Gufic Biosciences273.95-2.35-0.85339.55177.12655.79
17 Oct 2023, 02:26:06 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.35, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the stock price is 342.35 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21:44 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of 340.9 and a high of 345.1 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:00:51 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹343.75, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹343.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Indoco Remedies is 343.75 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:43:07 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days337.19
10 Days334.99
20 Days339.40
50 Days332.92
100 Days330.88
300 Days342.10
17 Oct 2023, 01:23:40 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of 340.9 and a high of 345.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:04:29 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹343, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 343, with a percent change of -0.19% and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% or 0.65 Rs.

17 Oct 2023, 01:03:03 PM IST

17 Oct 2023, 12:37:34 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt248.0-0.9-0.36269.05145.353573.39
Hikal291.94.051.41427.95260.73599.15
Indoco Remedies345.01.350.39423.1307.03179.19
Shilpa Medicare337.8-0.4-0.12384.7222.42932.17
Gufic Biosciences274.75-1.55-0.56339.55177.12663.55
17 Oct 2023, 12:21:06 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price NSE Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹343, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 343, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is -0.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by 0.65.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14:10 PM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of 340.9 and a high of 345.1.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17:02 AM IST

Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹343, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the stock price is 343 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16:30 AM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The Indoco Remedies stock had a low price of 340.9 and a high price of 345.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:36:18 AM IST

Indoco Remedies share price NSE Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹341.85, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 341.85, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -1.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by 1.8 points.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:02 AM IST

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Indoco Remedies reached a low of 340.9 and a high of 345.1 today.

17 Oct 2023, 09:59:13 AM IST

17 Oct 2023, 09:40:58 AM IST

Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹343.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the BSE, a total of 666 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 343.65.

