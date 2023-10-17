Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at 342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's 343.65

Indoco Remedies had a stable day of trading with an open price of ₹344.7 and a close price of ₹343.65. The stock reached a high of ₹345.1 and a low of ₹340.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3154.31 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.1 and the 52-week low is ₹307. The BSE volume for the day was 666 shares.
Indoco Remedies stock closed at ₹342.05, showing a decrease of 0.47% or a net change of -1.6 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹343.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wockhardt
|246.85
|-2.05
|-0.82
|269.05
|145.35
|3556.82
|Hikal
|289.55
|1.7
|0.59
|427.95
|260.7
|3570.17
|Indoco Remedies
|342.05
|-1.6
|-0.47
|423.1
|307.0
|3152.0
|Shilpa Medicare
|341.3
|3.1
|0.92
|384.7
|222.4
|2962.55
|Gufic Biosciences
|274.05
|-2.25
|-0.81
|339.55
|177.1
|2656.76
The current day's low price of Indoco Remedies stock is ₹340.7, while the high price is ₹345.1.
Indoco Remedies Ltd stock reached its 52-week low price of 306.40 and its 52-week high price of 423.90.
The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹342.35, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the value has decreased by ₹1.3.
The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the stock price is ₹342.35 with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.3.
The stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of ₹340.9 and a high of ₹345.1 for the day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹343.75 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|337.19
|10 Days
|334.99
|20 Days
|339.40
|50 Days
|332.92
|100 Days
|330.88
|300 Days
|342.10
Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of ₹340.9 and a high of ₹345.1 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹343, with a percent change of -0.19% and a net change of -0.65. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% or 0.65 Rs.
The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is ₹343, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% and the net change is -0.65, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹0.65.
The stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of ₹340.9 and a high of ₹345.1.
The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the stock price is ₹343 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The Indoco Remedies stock had a low price of ₹340.9 and a high price of ₹345.1 on the current day.
The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is ₹341.85, with a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -1.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.52% and has decreased by 1.8 points.
The stock of Indoco Remedies reached a low of ₹340.9 and a high of ₹345.1 today.
On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the BSE, a total of 666 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹343.65.
