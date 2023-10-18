Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at 346, up 1.14% from yesterday's 342.1

On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had an opening price of ₹344.7 and a closing price of ₹343.65. The stock reached a high of ₹345.1 and a low of ₹340.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,152.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.1 and the 52-week low is ₹307. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,628 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wockhardt
|242.85
|-4.0
|-1.62
|269.05
|145.35
|3499.18
|Hikal
|287.25
|-2.7
|-0.93
|427.95
|260.7
|3541.81
|Indoco Remedies
|346.0
|3.9
|1.14
|423.1
|307.0
|3188.4
|Shilpa Medicare
|338.15
|-3.85
|-1.13
|384.7
|222.4
|2935.21
|Gufic Biosciences
|279.0
|3.9
|1.42
|339.55
|177.1
|2704.75
The 52-week low price of Indoco Remedies Ltd stock is 306.40, while the 52-week high price is 423.90.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|338.77
|10 Days
|335.48
|20 Days
|338.73
|50 Days
|333.51
|100 Days
|330.89
|300 Days
|341.86
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.27%
|3 Months
|4.63%
|6 Months
|7.19%
|YTD
|-15.85%
|1 Year
|-0.19%
On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1628. The closing price for the stock was ₹343.65.
