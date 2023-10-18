Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at 346, up 1.14% from yesterday's 342.1

Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies closed today at ₹346, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹342.1 Indoco Remedies stock closed at ₹346 today, showing a percent change of 1.14. This means that the stock increased by 1.14% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 3.9, as it rose from ₹342.1, which was the closing price yesterday.

Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wockhardt 242.85 -4.0 -1.62 269.05 145.35 3499.18 Hikal 287.25 -2.7 -0.93 427.95 260.7 3541.81 Indoco Remedies 346.0 3.9 1.14 423.1 307.0 3188.4 Shilpa Medicare 338.15 -3.85 -1.13 384.7 222.4 2935.21 Gufic Biosciences 279.0 3.9 1.42 339.55 177.1 2704.75 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range Today, the stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of ₹342.55 and a high of ₹349.2.

Indoco Remedies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indoco Remedies Ltd stock is 306.40, while the 52-week high price is 423.90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wockhardt 246.85 -2.05 -0.82 269.05 145.35 3556.82 Hikal 289.55 1.7 0.59 427.95 260.7 3570.17 Indoco Remedies 342.05 -1.6 -0.47 423.1 307.0 3152.0 Shilpa Medicare 341.3 3.1 0.92 384.7 222.4 2962.55 Gufic Biosciences 274.05 -2.25 -0.81 339.55 177.1 2656.76 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Indoco Remedies stock was ₹340.7, while the high price was ₹345.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoco Remedies share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 338.77 10 Days 335.48 20 Days 338.73 50 Days 333.51 100 Days 330.89 300 Days 341.86 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.27% 3 Months 4.63% 6 Months 7.19% YTD -15.85% 1 Year -0.19%

