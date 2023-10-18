Hello User
Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies closed today at 346, up 1.14% from yesterday's 342.1

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indoco Remedies stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 342.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 346 per share. Investors should monitor Indoco Remedies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indoco Remedies

On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had an opening price of 344.7 and a closing price of 343.65. The stock reached a high of 345.1 and a low of 340.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,152.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.1 and the 52-week low is 307. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies closed today at ₹346, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹342.1

Indoco Remedies stock closed at 346 today, showing a percent change of 1.14. This means that the stock increased by 1.14% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was 3.9, as it rose from 342.1, which was the closing price yesterday.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt242.85-4.0-1.62269.05145.353499.18
Hikal287.25-2.7-0.93427.95260.73541.81
Indoco Remedies346.03.91.14423.1307.03188.4
Shilpa Medicare338.15-3.85-1.13384.7222.42935.21
Gufic Biosciences279.03.91.42339.55177.12704.75
18 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of 342.55 and a high of 349.2.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Indoco Remedies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indoco Remedies Ltd stock is 306.40, while the 52-week high price is 423.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 342.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.47%, with a net change of -1.6.

18 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt246.85-2.05-0.82269.05145.353556.82
Hikal289.551.70.59427.95260.73570.17
Indoco Remedies342.05-1.6-0.47423.1307.03152.0
Shilpa Medicare341.33.10.92384.7222.42962.55
Gufic Biosciences274.05-2.25-0.81339.55177.12656.76
18 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

Indoco Remedies stock is currently trading at a price of 342.05. It has experienced a decrease of 0.47% in its price, resulting in a net change of -1.6.

18 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Indoco Remedies stock was 340.7, while the high price was 345.1.

18 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.05 with a percent change of -0.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.6, which means the stock has decreased by 1.6.

18 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days338.77
10 Days335.48
20 Days338.73
50 Days333.51
100 Days330.89
300 Days341.86
18 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of 340.7 and a high of 345.1 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price NSE Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.05, which has experienced a percent change of -0.47. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in price is -1.6, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 1.6 units.

18 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Indoco Remedies Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt246.85-2.05-0.82269.05145.353556.82
Hikal289.551.70.59427.95260.73570.17
Indoco Remedies342.05-1.6-0.47423.1307.03152.0
Shilpa Medicare341.33.10.92384.7222.42962.55
Gufic Biosciences274.05-2.25-0.81339.55177.12656.76
18 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Indoco Remedies reached a low price of 340.7 and a high price of 345.1 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.05, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and by 1.6 in terms of value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:51 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price NSE Live :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current price of Indoco Remedies stock is 342.05. There has been a decrease of 0.47% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.6. This suggests a slight decline in the company's stock performance.

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt246.85-2.05-0.82269.05145.353556.82
Hikal289.551.70.59427.95260.73570.17
Indoco Remedies342.05-1.6-0.47423.1307.03152.0
Shilpa Medicare341.33.10.92384.7222.42962.55
Gufic Biosciences274.05-2.25-0.81339.55177.12656.76
18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Indoco Remedies reached a low of 340.7 and a high of 345.1 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.47%, resulting in a net change of -1.6.

18 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt246.85-2.05-0.82269.05145.353556.82
Hikal289.551.70.59427.95260.73570.17
Indoco Remedies342.05-1.6-0.47423.1307.03152.0
Shilpa Medicare341.33.10.92384.7222.42962.55
Gufic Biosciences274.05-2.25-0.81339.55177.12656.76
18 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 342.05, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of 340.7 and a high of 345.1 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indoco Remedies Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the stock price is 342.05, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and has decreased by 1.6 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.27%
3 Months4.63%
6 Months7.19%
YTD-15.85%
1 Year-0.19%
18 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹342.05, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹343.65

Indoco Remedies stock is currently trading at a price of 342.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.47% or a net change of -1.6.

18 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹343.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1628. The closing price for the stock was 343.65.

