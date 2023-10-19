Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Indoco Remedies' stock opened at ₹343.05 and closed at ₹342.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹349.2 and a low of ₹342.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹3188.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.1, while the 52-week low is ₹307. The stock had a trading volume of 2099 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of ₹340.85 and a high of ₹346.5 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹341, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -4.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and has decreased by 4.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|6.79%
|6 Months
|9.59%
|YTD
|-14.98%
|1 Year
|0.88%
The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is ₹346, which represents a 1.14% increase. The net change is 3.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2099. The closing price for the shares was ₹342.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!