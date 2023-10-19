Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indoco Remedies stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 345.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341 per share. Investors should monitor Indoco Remedies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indoco Remedies

Indoco Remedies' stock opened at 343.05 and closed at 342.1 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 349.2 and a low of 342.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 3188.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.1, while the 52-week low is 307. The stock had a trading volume of 2099 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of 340.85 and a high of 346.5 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Indoco Remedies Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹341, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹345.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Indoco Remedies is 341, with a percent change of -1.25 and a net change of -4.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.25% and has decreased by 4.3 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months6.79%
6 Months9.59%
YTD-14.98%
1 Year0.88%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹346, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹342.1

The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 346, which represents a 1.14% increase. The net change is 3.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹342.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 2099. The closing price for the shares was 342.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.