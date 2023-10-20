Hello User
Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies stocks slide in trading today

1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Indoco Remedies stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -3.29 %. The stock closed at 351.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indoco Remedies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had an opening price of 345.75 and a closing price of 345.3. The stock reached a high of 355 and a low of 340.85. The market capitalization of the company is 3227.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.1 and the 52-week low is 307. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares on the BSE.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹339.5, down -3.29% from yesterday's ₹351.05

The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 339.5 with a percent change of -3.29 and a net change of -11.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.29% and the net change is a decrease of 11.55.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indoco Remedies Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.29%
3 Months8.73%
6 Months11.95%
YTD-13.83%
1 Year3.27%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹350.2, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹345.3

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹345.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indoco Remedies on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 18,654. The closing price of the shares was 345.3.

