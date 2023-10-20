Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies stocks slide in trading today

On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had an opening price of ₹345.75 and a closing price of ₹345.3. The stock reached a high of ₹355 and a low of ₹340.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3227.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.1 and the 52-week low is ₹307. The stock had a trading volume of 18,654 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is ₹339.5 with a percent change of -3.29 and a net change of -11.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.29% and the net change is a decrease of 11.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.29%
|3 Months
|8.73%
|6 Months
|11.95%
|YTD
|-13.83%
|1 Year
|3.27%
