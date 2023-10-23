Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

The stock of Indoco Remedies opened at ₹346.2 and closed at ₹351.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹346.2 and the low was ₹329.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3055.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.1 and the 52-week low is ₹307. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,574 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range
Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of ₹320.4 and a high of ₹335.95 on the current day.
Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹322.15, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹331.2
The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is ₹322.15 with a percent change of -2.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.73%. The net change is -9.05, which represents a decrease of ₹9.05 in the stock price.
Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wockhardt
|236.25
|-8.45
|-3.45
|269.05
|145.35
|3404.09
|Hikal
|276.5
|-7.15
|-2.52
|427.95
|260.7
|3409.27
|Indoco Remedies
|323.15
|-8.05
|-2.43
|423.1
|307.0
|2977.84
|Shilpa Medicare
|321.35
|-12.75
|-3.82
|384.7
|222.4
|2789.38
|Gufic Biosciences
|266.35
|-7.75
|-2.83
|339.55
|177.1
|2582.12
Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹323.15, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹331.2
The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹323.15, with a percent change of -2.43 and a net change of -8.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.43% and has decreased by ₹8.05.
Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Indoco Remedies stock today was ₹321.95, while the high price was ₹335.95.
Indoco Remedies Live Updates
INDOCO REMEDIES
INDOCO REMEDIES
Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹325.3, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹331.2
The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹325.3, which represents a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.9, indicating a decrease of 5.9 rupees.
Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.15%
|3 Months
|1.94%
|6 Months
|7.08%
|YTD
|-18.37%
|1 Year
|-1.07%
Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹333.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹331.2
The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is ₹333.75. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.
Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹351.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had a volume of 13,574 shares and closed at a price of ₹351.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!