Indoco Remedies share price Today Live Updates : Indoco Remedies Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indoco Remedies stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.73 %. The stock closed at 331.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indoco Remedies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indoco Remedies

The stock of Indoco Remedies opened at 346.2 and closed at 351.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 346.2 and the low was 329.9. The market capitalization of the company is 3055.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.1 and the 52-week low is 307. The total BSE volume for the day was 13,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

Indoco Remedies stock reached a low of 320.4 and a high of 335.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:06 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹322.15, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹331.2

The current data of Indoco Remedies stock shows that the price is 322.15 with a percent change of -2.73. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.73%. The net change is -9.05, which represents a decrease of 9.05 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wockhardt236.25-8.45-3.45269.05145.353404.09
Hikal276.5-7.15-2.52427.95260.73409.27
Indoco Remedies323.15-8.05-2.43423.1307.02977.84
Shilpa Medicare321.35-12.75-3.82384.7222.42789.38
Gufic Biosciences266.35-7.75-2.83339.55177.12582.12
23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹323.15, down -2.43% from yesterday's ₹331.2

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 323.15, with a percent change of -2.43 and a net change of -8.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.43% and has decreased by 8.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indoco Remedies stock today was 321.95, while the high price was 335.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Indoco Remedies Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price update :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹325.3, down -1.78% from yesterday's ₹331.2

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 325.3, which represents a percent change of -1.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.9, indicating a decrease of 5.9 rupees.

23 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.15%
3 Months1.94%
6 Months7.08%
YTD-18.37%
1 Year-1.07%
23 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Today :Indoco Remedies trading at ₹333.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹331.2

The current stock price of Indoco Remedies is 333.75. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Indoco Remedies share price Live :Indoco Remedies closed at ₹351.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Indoco Remedies had a volume of 13,574 shares and closed at a price of 351.05.

