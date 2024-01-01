Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Reports Positive Trading Numbers

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was ₹412.5 and the close price was ₹413.85. The stock had a high of ₹420.7 and a low of ₹410.05. The market capitalization of Indraprastha Gas is ₹29,267.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 164,183 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹422.15, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.92%
|3 Months
|-16.19%
|6 Months
|-11.62%
|YTD
|1.06%
|1 Year
|2.92%
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹418.1 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.03% and has gained 4.25 units.
On the last day, Indraprastha Gas had a trading volume of 164,183 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹413.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!