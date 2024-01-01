Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Reports Positive Trading Numbers

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.97 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 422.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was 412.5 and the close price was 413.85. The stock had a high of 420.7 and a low of 410.05. The market capitalization of Indraprastha Gas is 29,267.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 164,183 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹422.15, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹418.1

The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is 422.15, with a percent change of 0.97 and a net change of 4.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.92%
3 Months-16.19%
6 Months-11.62%
YTD1.06%
1 Year2.92%
01 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹418.1, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹413.85

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is 418.1 with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.03% and has gained 4.25 units.

01 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹413.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Indraprastha Gas had a trading volume of 164,183 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 413.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.