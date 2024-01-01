Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Reports Positive Trading Numbers

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was ₹412.5 and the close price was ₹413.85. The stock had a high of ₹420.7 and a low of ₹410.05. The market capitalization of Indraprastha Gas is ₹29,267.03 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The stock had a BSE volume of 164,183 shares.

