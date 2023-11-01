Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 385 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas

On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at 385.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 387.5 and a low of 381.75. The market capitalization of IGL is 26,820.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for IGL was 36,381 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹383.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹385

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) stock is currently priced at 383.15 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹385 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 36,381 shares. The closing price of the stock was 385.

