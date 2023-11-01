Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹385.15 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹387.5 and a low of ₹381.75. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹26,820.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for IGL was 36,381 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) stock is currently priced at ₹383.15 with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -1.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 36,381 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹385.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!