Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 418.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was 421.7, while the close price was 418.1. The stock reached a high of 426 and a low of 418.25. The company has a market capitalization of 29,435.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 52,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹420.5, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹418.1

As of the latest data, the stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is 420.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points from its previous value.

02 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹418.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Indraprastha Gas shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 52,378 shares. The closing price of the shares was 418.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.