Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Gains in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Indraprastha Gas was ₹421.7, while the close price was ₹418.1. The stock reached a high of ₹426 and a low of ₹418.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹29,435.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 52,378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the latest data, the stock price of Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is ₹420.5. It has experienced a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.4 points from its previous value.
On the last day, the volume of Indraprastha Gas shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 52,378 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹418.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!