Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 382.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas

The last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas saw an open price of 386.15, a close price of 382.8, a high of 386.15, and a low of 375.8. The market capitalization of the company is 26,638.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 204,254 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹382.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Indraprastha Gas (BSE) was 204,254 shares. The closing price for the stock was 382.8.

