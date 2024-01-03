Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹423.05 and closed at ₹420.5. The stock had a high of ₹427.75 and a low of ₹416.2. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹29,750.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. On the BSE, a total of 61,600 shares of IGL were traded.

