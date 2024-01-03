Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 420.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at 423.05 and closed at 420.5. The stock had a high of 427.75 and a low of 416.2. The market capitalization of IGL is 29,750.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. On the BSE, a total of 61,600 shares of IGL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹420.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 61,600 shares. The closing price for the stock was 420.5 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.