Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stocks Soar in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 390 per share. The stock is currently trading at 396 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at 383.7 and closed at 380.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 394.5 and a low of 381.2. The market capitalization of IGL is 27,286.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 515.55 and 375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for IGL was 52,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Indraprastha Gas November futures opened at 393.1 as against previous close of 388.6

Indraprastha Gas is currently trading at a spot price of 394.5. The bid price is 392.15 and the offer price is 392.4. The offer quantity is 1375 and the bid quantity is also 1375. The open interest stands at 16,896,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Indraprastha Gas stock is 392.25 and the high price is 397.40.

03 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹396, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹390

The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is 396. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6, suggesting that the stock has gained 6 points.

Click here for Indraprastha Gas Profit Loss

03 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹396.45, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹390

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is 396.45, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.65% and the price has gone up by 6.45.

03 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.78%
3 Months-12.29%
6 Months-19.59%
YTD-5.82%
1 Year-7.63%
03 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹389.8, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹380.55

The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is 389.8. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

03 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹380.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Indraprastha Gas recorded a trading volume of 52,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 380.55.

