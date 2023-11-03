Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stocks Soar in Trading

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹383.7 and closed at ₹380.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹394.5 and a low of ₹381.2. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹27,286.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹515.55 and ₹375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for IGL was 52,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.