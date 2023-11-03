Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stocks Soar in Trading

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹383.7 and closed at ₹380.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹394.5 and a low of ₹381.2. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹27,286.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹515.55 and ₹375.8 respectively. The BSE volume for IGL was 52,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indraprastha Gas is currently trading at a spot price of 394.5. The bid price is 392.15 and the offer price is 392.4. The offer quantity is 1375 and the bid quantity is also 1375. The open interest stands at 16,896,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current day's low price of Indraprastha Gas stock is ₹392.25 and the high price is ₹397.40.
The current stock price of Indraprastha Gas is ₹396. The stock has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6, suggesting that the stock has gained 6 points.
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is ₹396.45, with a percent change of 1.65 and a net change of 6.45. This means that the stock has increased by 1.65% and the price has gone up by 6.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.78%
|3 Months
|-12.29%
|6 Months
|-19.59%
|YTD
|-5.82%
|1 Year
|-7.63%
The current data of Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock price is ₹389.8. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Indraprastha Gas recorded a trading volume of 52,228 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹380.55.
