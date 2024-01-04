Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stocks Rise Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Indraprastha Gas (IGL) was ₹424.9 and the close price was ₹425.85. The high for the day was ₹426.9 and the low was ₹421. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹29,547.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 28,567 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Indraprastha Gas is ₹425.15. It has seen a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, showing a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.79%
|3 Months
|-15.66%
|6 Months
|-12.84%
|YTD
|0.92%
|1 Year
|0.69%
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is ₹422.1 with a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹3.75.
On the last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,567. The closing price for the shares was ₹425.85.
