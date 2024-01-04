Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stocks Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 422.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Indraprastha Gas (IGL) was 424.9 and the close price was 425.85. The high for the day was 426.9 and the low was 421. The market capitalization of IGL is 29,547.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 28,567 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Indraprastha Gas Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price update :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹425.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹422.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Indraprastha Gas is 425.15. It has seen a percent change of 0.72, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, showing a positive movement.

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.79%
3 Months-15.66%
6 Months-12.84%
YTD0.92%
1 Year0.69%
04 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹422.1, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹425.85

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is 422.1 with a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.75.

04 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹425.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 28,567. The closing price for the shares was 425.85.

