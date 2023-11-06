Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Shows Strong Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 400.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indraprastha Gas stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indraprastha Gas

On the last day of trading, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at 394.85 and closed at 390. The highest price reached during the day was 401.5, while the lowest price was 392.25. The market capitalization of IGL is currently valued at 28,010.53 crore. The 52-week high for IGL is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for IGL on this day was 179,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹401.8, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹400.15

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 401.8. The stock has experienced a 0.41 percent change, resulting in a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value.

06 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Live :Indraprastha Gas closed at ₹390 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Indraprastha Gas on the BSE was 179,325. The closing price for the shares was 390.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.