Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Shows Strong Performance

On the last day of trading, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹394.85 and closed at ₹390. The highest price reached during the day was ₹401.5, while the lowest price was ₹392.25. The market capitalization of IGL is currently valued at ₹28,010.53 crore. The 52-week high for IGL is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for IGL on this day was 179,325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.