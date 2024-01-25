Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas saw an opening price of 432.15 and a closing price of 435.65. The stock had a high of 441.5 and a low of 429.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 30,397.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55 and the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 37,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹434.25, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹435.65

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is 434.25, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and there has been a decrease of 1.4 in the stock's value.

