Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indraprastha Gas saw an opening price of ₹432.15 and a closing price of ₹435.65. The stock had a high of ₹441.5 and a low of ₹429.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹30,397.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55 and the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for the day was 37,938 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is ₹434.25, with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -1.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and there has been a decrease of ₹1.4 in the stock's value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Indraprastha Gas was 37,938 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹435.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!