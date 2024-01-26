Hello User
Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indraprastha Gas Stock Price Today

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at 436.55 and closed at 434.75. The stock reached a high of 436.6 and a low of 403.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IGL is 28,357.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 515.55, while the 52-week low is 375.8. The BSE volume for IGL was 297,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indraprastha Gas share price Today :Indraprastha Gas trading at ₹405.1, down -6.82% from yesterday's ₹434.75

The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is 405.1. There has been a percent change of -6.82, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.65, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.

