Indraprastha Gas share price Today Live Updates : Indraprastha Gas Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Indraprastha Gas Share Price Today : On the last day, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) opened at ₹436.55 and closed at ₹434.75. The stock reached a high of ₹436.6 and a low of ₹403.35 during the day. The market capitalization of IGL is ₹28,357.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹515.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.8. The BSE volume for IGL was 297,390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indraprastha Gas stock shows that the price is ₹405.1. There has been a percent change of -6.82, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -29.65, suggesting a significant drop in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indraprastha Gas on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 297,390. The closing price of the shares was ₹434.75.
